Quinnipiac 81, Iona 58

Joseph 4-14 2-2 10, Shema 0-1 0-2 0, Davis 4-15 5-6 13, JeanLouis 0-6 2-3 2, Jenkins 5-13 5-5 17, Brookshire 5-11 0-0 14, Ibine Ayo 0-2 0-0 0, Florence 0-1 0-1 0, Sunday 1-1 0-0 2, Weiss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-64 14-19 58.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason