Quinnipiac 72, CCSU 70

Nweke 4-7 1-4 10, Otieno 3-5 0-0 6, Balanc 7-14 1-2 17, Jones 1-3 0-0 3, Chenery 6-11 0-1 13, Lewis 0-0 7-8 7, Williams 2-8 0-0 6, Kortright 0-2 1-7 1, Reyes 2-4 1-2 7, Riggins 1-3 0-2 2. Totals 26-57 11-26 72.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason