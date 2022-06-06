Quinn makes US Open at 57 in qualifying for young and old

POWELL, Ohio (AP) — Fran Quinn last played the U.S. Open eight years ago with his teenage son as his caddie. He thought they might have a moment even more special on Monday as both of them tried to get through the final stage of qualifying.
Only one of them made it. Quinn, the 57-year-old who played his first U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in 1992 the year Tom Kite won, advanced in an 8-for-3 playoff in Purchase, New York. This came after Quinn failed to make it through qualifying for the U.S. Senior Open.