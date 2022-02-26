Quick reaches 350 wins in net, Kings defeat rival Ducks 4-1 JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Feb. 26, 2022 Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 1:07 a.m.
1 of12 Los Angeles Kings' Drew Doughty, top, helps goaltender Jonathan Quick make a save against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar, right, celebrates his goal with Adrian Kempe, middle, and Alex Iafallo during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Olympic figure skating gold medalist Nathan Chen, center, poses for photos with Anaheim Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf, left, and Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar as he is joined by winter Olympians Michael Brezina, Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier during a ceremonial puck drop before an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Anaheim , Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Anaheim Ducks' Simon Benoit (86) reacts to a goal by Los Angeles Kings' Carl Grundstrom, back right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Los Angeles Kings' Carl Grundstrom, top, collides with Anaheim Ducks' Isac Lundestrom during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Los Angeles Kings celebrate a goal by Adrian Kempe as Anaheim Ducks' Simon Benoit, foreground, looks at a display during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Anaheim Ducks' Josh Mahura grabs the helmet of Los Angeles Kings' Carl Grundstrom during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Olympic figure skating gold medalist Nathan Chen acknowledges the crowd before an NHL hockey game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Los Angeles Kings on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jonathan Quick became the fourth American-born goalie to reach 350 victories in the NHL, Adrian Kempe scored twice and the Los Angeles Kings extended their winning streak to four with a 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.
Quick stopped 24 shots and improved to 25-13-9 against the Kings. He is the 24th goalie overall in league history to reach the 350-victory milestone.