Purr-fect night: Bauer solid, cat takes field in Dodgers win

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Bauer took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning in his Los Angeles debut before allowing a pair of two-run homers, and the Dodgers held on after building a big lead to beat the Colorado Rockies 11-6 on Friday night.
The game had a little bit of everything, from seven of the Dodgers' 16 hits going for extra bases — no homers, though — to a gray cat making a surprise entrance onto the field in the eighth inning. The furry feline hung out in center with Cody Bellinger for a moment before being picked up and ushered out by stadium personnel.