Purdue 59, Texas A&M 53

Harper 7-11 0-1 15, Ellis 4-9 1-2 11, Hardin 4-13 2-3 13, Petree 2-13 3-4 9, Terry 1-2 1-2 3, Woltman 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 4-8 0-2 8, Learn 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 22-58 7-14 59
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason