Pujols hits 702nd HR, ties Ruth in RBIs, Cardinals lose 7-5 STEVE OVERBEY, Associated Press Oct. 2, 2022 Updated: Oct. 2, 2022 7:35 p.m.
1 of9 St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, left, starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) and first baseman Albert Pujols (5) walk off the field together as they are all removed at the from a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates same time in the fifth inning Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 702nd career home run and tied Babe Ruth for second on the all-time RBI on Sunday, but the Pittsburgh Pirates took the game from the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5.
Yadier Molina and Pujols, who will retire at the end of the season, were honored in a 46-minute ceremony prior to their last regular-season home game. Pujols called it “pretty awesome” and “a great day.”