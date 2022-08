Profar homers, Clevinger deals in Padres' 4-1 win vs Rockies

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar homered for the third straight game and Mike Clevinger pitched seven impressive innings for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1 Monday night in the opener of a five-game series.

Trent Grisham also connected for the Padres, who won for just the fourth time in 12 games against the pesky Rockies this season.

Profar homered on the second pitch from Antonio Senzatela (3-6), his third career leadoff homer and the first time he's ever homered in three consecutive games. His shot to right field was his 12th.

Profar also made a diving catch of Randal Grichuk's sinking liner in left field for the second out of the fourth.

Wil Myers returned from a two-month stay on the injured list with right knee inflammation and promptly got his 500th career RBI on a groundout to give San Diego a 3-0 lead in the first.

Clevinger (3-3) won for the first time in five starts, holding the Rockies to one run and five hits while striking out six and walking none. Two of those hits came in the sixth, when José Iglesias hit a leadoff double, advanced on C.J. Cron's single and scored on Brendan Rodgers' sacrifice fly.

Luis Garcia got two outs with two runners on for his second save.

Senzatela allowed three runs and five hits in six innings, struck out five and walked three.

BIG TRADE

The Padres acquired All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for recently demoted closer Taylor Rogers, RHP Dinelson Lamet, OF Esteury Ruiz and pitching prospect Robert Gasser.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: Placed OF Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list with plantar fasciitis in his left foot and recalled INF Alan Trejo from Triple-A Albuquerque. It's the third trip to the IL for Bryant this season.

Padres: Reinstated Myers from the 10-day IL and RHP Nick Martinez from the paternity list. ... SS Fernando Tatis Jr. took six at-bats against live pitching as he works to return from surgery on his broken left wrist in March. “After the second one I was penciling him in my lineup here tonight, and I know that’s not the case,” manager Bob Melvin joked. He said Tatis had a hit in his first at-bat and a homer in his second. “It gets you thinking a little bit,” said Melvin, who added that Tatis probably will have one more live BP session before the team decides the next step.

UP NEXT

The teams play a day-night doubleheader Tuesday. Rockies RHP José Ureña (1-3, 4.67 ERA) is scheduled to start the first game. The Padres hadn't named starters for either game, and the Rockies hadn't announced a starter for the second one.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports