WILTON — The Northeast Volleyball Club announces Kathryn Plummer of Stanford Volleyball and Team USA will make a live appearance to more than 150 athletes and coaches in the club on Saturday, May 9.

Club athletes will have the opportunity to chat with the three-time NCAA champion and two-time National Player of the Year and submit their questions for a live Q&A.

Team sports and sports clubs have taken a big hit during the shutdown, but Northeast Volleyball Club has been continuing to meet and train virtually through its NEVBC AT HOME program, which includes social media challenges, weekly team meetings, volleyball IQ training, skills videos with at-home drills, live stream workouts with strength and conditioning partner Upper Deck Fitness, and a guided visualization and guest speaker series through its Athlete Mentality Program (AMP) focusing on the mental side of the game.

Owner and former pro volleyball player Cat Dailey Minyard says, “This time has forced us to be innovative and find new ways to train and engage our athletes at home. In turn, our athletes have found so many creative training methods — they’re building their own bounce backs and making mini volleyball courts in whatever space they have.”

Now in its second year, the club is based in a state-of-the-art, three-court volleyball facility at Four Seasons Racquet Club on Danbury Road in Wilton. Most of its 2020 seniors are committed to play college volleyball, with many sophomores and juniors going through the college recruiting process.

Plummer’s virtual visit to the Wilton club is thanks to one of its younger members.

When Plummer took the stage to accept her 2019 AAU Sullivan Award, given to the best amateur athlete in the nation, fourth grader Caroline Curry of Stamford was watching. Caroline had gotten to meet her hero earlier that day, and Plummer asked the youngster for her autograph as a future volleyball star. Much to Caroline’s surprise, later that day Plummer mentioned Caroline in her acceptance speech as a source of inspiration.

With that, a mentorship was born. Caroline and her family drove 14 hours round-trip to Pittsburgh in December 2019 to watch Plummer cap off her college career with her third and final NCAA Championship in four seasons. The two have kept in touch through Plummer’s first season of pro volleyball in Italy this winter.

Now, Plummer is back home in California, and like all athletes, doing her best to train and work out at home while she figures out her next move.

To find out more about the Northeast Volleyball Club summer programs, teams and club tryouts, visit northeastvbc.com, or email Director Cat Dailey Minyard at cat@northeastvbc.com.