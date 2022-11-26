Princeton 56, Northeastern 54

Nwagha 5-8 0-0 10, Stucke 0-2 1-2 1, McClintock 3-8 1-2 8, Telfort 8-14 2-3 18, Woods 2-7 0-0 5, Pridgen 4-15 0-0 8, Cormier 1-4 0-0 2, Metcalf 1-3 0-0 2, Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 4-7 54.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason