Premier League players told to stop hugging by government Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 7:07 p.m.
LONDON (AP) — The British government is increasingly troubled by soccer players hugging and kissing in celebrations, risking coronavirus infections and the sport's ability to be allowed to continue during the latest lockdown.
Outbreaks at Premier League teams, forcing the postponement of matches, have heightened concerns about the avoidable and very visible close contact between players.