Pratt, Carroll send Tulane past East Carolina 38-21

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Pratt threw three touchdown passes and Cameron Carroll ran for two scores and Tulane controlled East Carolina in a 38-21 win on Saturday.

The Green Wave (4-4, 2-4 American Athletic Conference) hadn't won consecutive games since a four-game win streak last year spanning from Sept. 14 through Oct. 12.

Pratt threw two scores to Duece Watts of 35 and 5 yards, and a 5-yarder to Tyrick James, to help Tulane to a 21-7 lead at halftime.

Carroll's 48-yard scoring run with 5:49 left in the third quarter made it a 28-7 advantage. Carroll added a 28-yard TD run with 5:17 left to play for a 38-15 lead. He finished with 129 yards rushing on six carries.

For East Carolina (1-5, 1-4), Holton Ahlers threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns. Thirteen of his 27 completions went to Blake Proehl for 182 receiving yards and two scores, one of which was a 75-yarder with 5:07 left to play.

