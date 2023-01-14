Prairie View 59, Jackson St. 50

Cook 1-4 0-0 2, Mansel 1-3 2-4 4, Evans 6-14 1-2 14, Hunt 3-7 0-0 6, C.Young 3-10 0-0 8, T.Young 3-14 0-0 8, Adams 3-11 2-2 8. Totals 20-63 5-8 50.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason