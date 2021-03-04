Power play sends Blues to 3-2 win over skidding Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Binnington made 27 saves and the St. Louis Blues scored on all three of their power plays Wednesday night in a 3-2 victory over the skidding Anaheim Ducks.

Oskar Sundqvist, Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford each had a goal for St. Louis, which is 6 for 10 with the man advantage against Anaheim this season. Overall, the Blues have converted on just 17.1% of their power plays — which ranks 24th in the NHL.

St. Louis has won all four meetings against the Ducks this year and six of their last seven dating to last season.

Max Comtois and Rickard Rakell scored for Anaheim, which is 0-6-2 in its last eight games. John Gibson stopped 18 shots.

Torey Krug assisted on the first two goals, and Sundqvist also had an assist. Binnington returned to the Blues’ net after giving up four goals in 31 minutes last Saturday at San Jose. When he was pulled, he lost his composure and went after three San Jose players before leaving the ice.

Sundqvist took a pass from David Perron in front, spun around and put in a wrist shot with 5:15 remaining in the first period for his fourth goal of the season.

Schenn extended St. Louis' lead to 2-0 midway through the second period with a shot from the top of the left faceoff circle that beat Gibson while he was being screened. Schenn leads the Blues with 11 goals, including three against the Ducks.

Comtois got Anaheim on the board with less than six minutes remaining in the second. Binnington got a glove on Troy Terry's shot, but the puck remained loose in the crease, allowing Comtois to crash the net and pounce on the rebound. Comtois has six of his team-leading nine goals in the last 12 games.

Sanford put St. Louis back on top by two with 6:52 left after a scramble in front for his seventh of the season.

Rakell brought the Ducks to 3-2 with nine seconds to go. The left wing has five points, including two goals, in his last three games.

UP NEXT

Both teams hit the road for games on Friday. The Blues remain in Southern California to face the Los Angeles Kings, while the Ducks visit the Colorado Avalanche.

