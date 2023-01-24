Skip to main content
Sports

Portland 147, San Antonio 127

Kel.Johnson 8-15 1-2 20, Sochan 5-11 6-8 18, Poeltl 6-8 2-2 14, Jones 5-11 2-2 12, Langford 5-6 1-1 12, Bates-Diop 0-2 2-2 2, Branham 4-9 0-0 9, McDermott 5-7 0-0 13, Roby 1-2 1-4 3, Collins 4-8 2-2 11, S.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Dieng 1-2 0-0 2, Richardson 3-7 3-3 11. Totals 47-90 20-26 127.

PORTLAND (147)

Grant 1-9 0-0 3, Hart 4-5 1-1 9, Nurkic 10-14 3-5 25, Lillard 12-19 6-6 37, Simons 9-15 4-4 26, Brown III 0-2 0-0 0, Butler Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Watford 2-2 2-4 6, Eubanks 3-4 1-2 7, Little 4-6 0-0 10, Keo.Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Payton II 1-2 0-0 2, Sharpe 8-12 0-0 19. Totals 55-92 17-22 147.

San Antonio 38 36 27 26 127
Portland 40 34 45 28 147

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 13-27 (McDermott 3-3, Kel.Johnson 3-7, Sochan 2-2, Richardson 2-4, Collins 1-1, Langford 1-1, Branham 1-4, Bates-Diop 0-1, Dieng 0-1, S.Johnson 0-1, Jones 0-2), Portland 20-33 (Lillard 7-11, Simons 4-7, Sharpe 3-4, Little 2-2, Nurkic 2-4, Keo.Johnson 1-1, Grant 1-3, Hart 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 40 (Poeltl 7), Portland 36 (Nurkic 11). Assists_San Antonio 30 (Jones 7), Portland 34 (Lillard 12). Total Fouls_San Antonio 18, Portland 16. A_17,874 (19,393)

More for you
Written By