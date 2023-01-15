Portland 136, Dallas 119

Bullock 8-10 0-0 24, Hardaway Jr. 4-10 0-0 10, Powell 3-4 2-4 8, Dinwiddie 8-12 5-5 25, Doncic 7-19 1-6 15, Bertans 2-3 0-0 6, McGee 1-2 0-0 2, Pinson 4-7 0-0 11, Hardy 2-5 2-2 7, Lawson 1-4 0-0 3, Ntilikina 3-5 0-0 7, Wright IV 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 43-82 11-19 119.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason