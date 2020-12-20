Pollard scores 2 with Elliott out, Cowboys beat 49ers 41-33 SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Pro Football Writer Dec. 20, 2020 Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 4:42 p.m.
1 of5 San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) high steps into the end zone after catching a pass for a touchdown in front of Dallas Cowboys' Trevon Diggs (27) and Darian Thompson (23) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) catches a touchdown pass in front of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Dallas Cowboys' Joe Looney (73), Dalton Schultz (86), and Connor McGovern (66) celebrate with Michael Gallup (13) after his touchdown catch in the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws a touchdown pass to Michael Gallup under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) breaks through tackle attempt to reach the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tony Pollard ran for two touchdowns with Ezekiel Elliott sidelined by an injury for the first time in the two-time rushing champion's career, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the San Francisco 49ers 41-33 on Sunday.
Four of the seven Dallas scores were set up by turnovers from the 49ers (5-9), who guaranteed themselves becoming the second Super Bowl runner-up in the past 13 seasons to finish with a losing record the next year.