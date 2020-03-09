Players' union extends CBA voting deadline to Saturday night

NEW YORK (AP) — The players' union extended the deadline by two days for its members to vote on a new labor agreement with the league.

Ballots from some 2,500 members now are due at 11:59 p.m. EDT on Saturday. The NFL Players Association gave no reason for the extension, though reaching so many players to meet the previous deadline of one week certainly can present logistical problems.

The union said on Twitter the extension came after a vote by player representatives.

"Every vote matters and we encourage all players to review the materials sent via email in order to make an informed decision," the union wrote.

The 32 NFL owners approved the deal last month. The NFLPA's executive board then rejected it 6-5, but the player reps voted 17-14 in favor. A simple majority of the union membership is required to accept or reject the contract that would run through the 2030 season.

