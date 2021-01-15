Players arrive for Australian Open; straight into quarantine DENNIS PASSA, AP Sports Writer Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 3:10 a.m.
Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka was among the earliest arrivals into Melbourne on one of the 15 charter flights bringing players and officials into the city for the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year.
And she wanted everyone to know she was pleased to be in Australia despite all the COVID-19 restrictions around the world and a tournament-enforced 14-day quarantine period in Melbourne.