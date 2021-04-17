Pittsburgh-Milwaukee Runs

Brewers first. Jackie Bradley Jr. singles to shortstop. Keston Hiura grounds out to shallow infield, Erik Gonzalez to Colin Moran. Travis Shaw lines out to shortstop to Erik Gonzalez. Avisail Garcia singles to center field. Jackie Bradley Jr. scores. Omar Narvaez singles to shallow left field. Avisail Garcia to second. Billy McKinney singles to shallow right field. Omar Narvaez to third. Avisail Garcia scores. Luis Urias singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Billy McKinney scores. Omar Narvaez scores. Fielding error by Anthony Alford. Jace Peterson singles to shallow center field. Luis Urias scores. Brett Anderson strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 6 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Brewers 5, Pirates 0.

Brewers second. Jackie Bradley Jr. triples to shallow right field. Keston Hiura doubles to deep right center field. Jackie Bradley Jr. scores. Travis Shaw grounds out to second base, Adam Frazier to Colin Moran. Keston Hiura to third. Avisail Garcia out on a sacrifice fly to left center field to Bryan Reynolds. Keston Hiura scores. Omar Narvaez walks. Billy McKinney strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 7, Pirates 0.

Pirates fourth. Bryan Reynolds singles to shallow left field. Colin Moran grounds out to shallow right field, Jace Peterson to Keston Hiura. Bryan Reynolds to third. Jacob Stallings reaches on error. Bryan Reynolds scores. Throwing error by Luis Urias. Erik Gonzalez grounds out to shallow infield. Jacob Stallings out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Brewers 7, Pirates 1.