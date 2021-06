Pirates first. Adam Frazier triples to deep center field. Ke'Bryan Hayes out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Charlie Blackmon. Adam Frazier scores. Bryan Reynolds homers to center field. Ben Gamel strikes out swinging. Phillip Evans strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 2, Rockies 0.

Rockies fourth. C.J. Cron homers to left field. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging. Brendan Rodgers walks. Joshua Fuentes pops out to shallow right field to Adam Frazier. Dom Nunez grounds out to shallow infield to Phillip Evans.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 2, Rockies 1.

Rockies fifth. Jon Gray strikes out swinging. Raimel Tapia walks. Garrett Hampson doubles to center field. Raimel Tapia scores. Charlie Blackmon hit by pitch. C.J. Cron out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Bryan Reynolds. Garrett Hampson scores. Ryan McMahon singles to shallow right field. Charlie Blackmon to second. Brendan Rodgers singles to shallow left field. Ryan McMahon to second. Charlie Blackmon to third. Joshua Fuentes called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Rockies 3, Pirates 2.

Rockies sixth. Dom Nunez doubles to deep left center field. Chris Owings pinch-hitting for Jon Gray. Chris Owings strikes out swinging. Raimel Tapia singles to shallow center field. Dom Nunez scores. Garrett Hampson singles to shallow left field. Raimel Tapia scores. Charlie Blackmon singles to center field. Garrett Hampson to second. C.J. Cron grounds out to third base. Garrett Hampson out at third.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 5, Pirates 2.

Rockies seventh. Ryan McMahon grounds out to shallow right field to Phillip Evans. Brendan Rodgers walks. Joshua Fuentes strikes out on a foul tip. Dom Nunez walks. Brendan Rodgers to second. Yonathan Daza pinch-hitting for Tyler Kinley. Yonathan Daza singles to right field. Dom Nunez out at home. Brendan Rodgers scores.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 6, Pirates 2.