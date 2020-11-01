Pittsburgh 28, Baltimore 24
|Pittsburgh
|7
|0
|14
|7
|—
|28
|Baltimore
|7
|10
|0
|7
|—
|24
Pit_Spillane 33 interception return (Boswell kick), 14:06.
Bal_Boykin 6 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 8:44. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 5:22. Key Plays: Jackson 14 pass to Boykin; Jackson 1 run on 3rd-and-7; Jackson 34 pass to Snead.
Bal_Edwards 1 run (Tucker kick), 7:24. Drive: 9 plays, 80 yards, 5:18. Key Plays: Edwards 25 run; Dobbins 12 run; Jackson 14 run; Jackson 11 pass to Andrews.
Bal_FG Tucker 51, :00. Drive: 15 plays, 59 yards, 3:44. Key Plays: Jackson 9 run on 3rd-and-4; Jackson 8 run on 3rd-and-6; Jackson 10 pass to Snead on 3rd-and-10.
Pit_Ebron 18 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 13:21. Drive: 2 plays, 21 yards, 00:43. Key Play: Highsmith 2 interception return to Baltimore 21.
Pit_Conner 1 run (Boswell kick), 5:38. Drive: 10 plays, 77 yards, 6:10. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 14 pass to Ebron; Bonds 20-yard defensive pass interference penalty; Roethlisberger 13 pass to Conner; Roethlisberger 7 pass to Smith-Schuster on 3rd-and-4; Roethlisberger 14 pass to Smith-Schuster.
Bal_M.Brown 3 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 11:56. Drive: 8 plays, 53 yards, 3:58. Key Plays: Jackson 39 pass to Duvernay on 3rd-and-14; Jackson 24 pass to Snead.
Pit_Claypool 8 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 7:29. Drive: 8 plays, 80 yards, 4:27. Key Plays: McCloud kick return to Pittsburgh 20; Roethlisberger 6 pass to McCloud on 3rd-and-1; Roethlisberger 2 pass to Smith-Schuster on 3rd-and-1; Humphrey 20-yard defensive pass interference penalty; Roethlisberger 11 pass to Smith-Schuster.
A_4,345.
___
|Pit
|Bal
|FIRST DOWNS
|19
|25
|Rushing
|3
|13
|Passing
|11
|11
|Penalty
|5
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|3-9
|8-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|1-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|221
|457
|Total Plays
|50
|79
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|5.8
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|48
|265
|Rushes
|16
|47
|Avg per rush
|3.0
|5.6
|NET YARDS PASSING
|173
|192
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-9
|4-16
|Gross-Yds passing
|182
|208
|Completed-Att.
|21-32
|13-28
|Had Intercepted
|0
|2
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.1
|6.0
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-4-4
|4-4-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|6-42.2
|3-39.7
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|88
|35
|Punt Returns
|1-5
|1-15
|Kickoff Returns
|2-48
|1-20
|Interceptions
|2-35
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|3-30
|9-110
|FUMBLES-Lost
|3-1
|4-2
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|24:38
|35:22
___
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Conner 15-47, McFarland 1-1. Baltimore, Dobbins 15-113, Edwards 16-87, Jackson 16-65.
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 21-32-0-182. Baltimore, Jackson 13-28-2-208.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 7-67, Claypool 5-42, Ebron 4-48, Conner 3-13, Johnson 1-6, McCloud 1-6. Baltimore, Snead 5-106, Andrews 3-32, Boykin 2-20, Duvernay 1-39, Dobbins 1-8, M.Brown 1-3.
PUNT RETURNS_Pittsburgh, McCloud 1-5. Baltimore, Proche 1-15.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Pittsburgh, McCloud 2-48. Baltimore, Duvernay 1-20.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Pittsburgh, Spillane 10-1-0, Tuitt 8-1-2, Haden 6-1-0, Fitzpatrick 4-3-0, Heyward 4-1-0, Dupree 4-0-1, Nelson 4-0-0, T.Watt 3-2-1, Buggs 3-2-0, Williams 2-3-0, Te.Edmunds 2-0-0, Layne 2-0-0, Sutton 2-0-0, Highsmith 0-2-0. Baltimore, Elliott 4-3-.5, Peters 3-2-0, Queen 3-1-0, Smith 3-0-0, Humphrey 2-2-0, Ferguson 2-0-1, Bonds 2-0-0, Campbell 2-0-0, Clark 2-0-0, Harrison 1-2-0, Williams 1-2-0, Board 1-1-.5, Fort 1-0-0, McPhee 1-0-0, Ngakoue 1-0-0, Bowser 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Pittsburgh, Spillane 1-33, Highsmith 1-2. Baltimore, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Allen, Ump Bruce Stritesky, HL Danny Short, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mike Wimmer.