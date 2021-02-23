Pistons snap 3-game losing streak with 105-93 win over Magic JOHN DENTON, Associated Press Feb. 23, 2021 Updated: Feb. 23, 2021 10:32 p.m.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Not long after Saben Lee scored a career-best 21 points and helped the Detroit Pistons snap a three-game losing streak, the point guard was presented with a memento to ensure he won’t soon forget the game.
Lee, a rookie out of Vanderbilt on a two-way contract, made 8 of 11 shots and all three of his 3-pointers as the Pistons started fast and dominated the second half in a 105-93 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.