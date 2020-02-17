Pile scores 20 to carry Omaha past Denver 85-62

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Matt Pile had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Omaha routed Denver 85-62 on Sunday.

KJ Robinson had 17 points and six assists for Omaha (13-14, 6-6 Summit League), which snapped its four-game losing streak. JT Gibson added 11 points. Zach Thornhill had 10 points.

Ade Murkey had 28 points and eight rebounds for the Pioneers (5-22, 1-12), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Robert Jones added 12 points. David Nzekwesi had 10 points.

The Mavericks leveled the season series against the Pioneers with the win. Denver defeated Omaha 91-76 on Jan. 18. Omaha takes on Purdue Fort Wayne on the road on Thursday. Denver faces Oral Roberts at home on Thursday.

