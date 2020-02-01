Phyfe helps guide Northern Iowa to 80-68 win over Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Austin Phyfe had 16 points on 6-of-6 shooting from the floor and Northern Iowa cruised past Evansville 80-68 on Saturday.

Phyfe added three steals for the Panthers (19-3, 8-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Trae Berhow and AJ Green added 15 points and five rebounds each for the Panthers.

K.J. Riley, Sam Cunliffe and Evan Kuhlman all scored 14 to pace the Purple Aces (9-14, 0-10), who have lost 10 games in a row — all in conference play.

Northern Iowa held Evansville to a season-low 16 first-half points and led by 14 at halftime.

The Panthers shot 50% from the floor and from 3-point range (5 of 10). UNI also made 23 of 28 free throws (82%). Evansville shot 48% overall but just 25% from distance (5 of 20). The Purple Aces sank 13 of 16 at the foul line (81%).

