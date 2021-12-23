Skip to main content
Sports

Phoenix Suns Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Booker 23 31.9 194-424 .458 60-143 80-93 .860 528 23.0
Ayton 22 30.7 165-264 .625 1-6 40-60 .667 371 16.9
Paul 30 32.0 160-327 .489 28-85 82-100 .820 430 14.3
Bridges 30 34.3 147-285 .516 39-101 37-43 .860 370 12.3
McGee 30 16.0 140-212 .660 1-4 44-64 .688 325 10.8
Kaminsky 9 20.1 36-66 .545 5-15 18-20 .900 95 10.6
Payne 25 20.0 94-244 .385 26-86 48-56 .857 262 10.5
Johnson 30 24.3 108-254 .425 67-162 29-37 .784 312 10.4
Crowder 30 27.9 97-237 .409 56-159 32-40 .800 282 9.4
Shamet 29 20.9 77-204 .377 52-137 30-36 .833 236 8.1
Payton 15 12.6 24-61 .393 1-5 6-11 .545 55 3.7
Smith 11 8.0 13-31 .419 1-11 11-13 .846 38 3.5
Nader 14 10.4 12-35 .343 4-14 6-10 .600 34 2.4
Wainright 11 5.4 5-22 .227 2-13 0-2 .000 12 1.1
Hutchison 5 2.8 1-2 .500 0-0 2-2 1.000 4 0.8
TEAM 30 240.8 1273-2668 .477 343-941 465-587 .792 3354 111.8
OPPONENTS 30 240.8 1168-2690 .434 342-1027 445-605 .736 3123 104.1

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Booker 19 99 118 5.1 106 4.6 55 0 21 63 5
Ayton 62 186 248 11.3 36 1.6 49 0 18 40 17
Paul 7 111 118 3.9 301 10.0 64 0 59 70 9
Bridges 28 91 119 4.0 56 1.9 62 0 41 22 16
McGee 77 150 227 7.6 19 .6 77 0 11 46 24
Kaminsky 11 30 41 4.6 13 1.4 14 0 8 5 7
Payne 10 69 79 3.2 87 3.5 50 0 18 51 8
Johnson 13 104 117 3.9 37 1.2 48 0 24 22 8
Crowder 12 128 140 4.7 41 1.4 70 0 33 28 15
Shamet 7 59 66 2.3 47 1.6 34 0 10 16 2
Payton 10 21 31 2.1 35 2.3 15 0 5 19 2
Smith 10 21 31 2.8 2 .2 9 0 2 4 4
Nader 4 23 27 1.9 7 .5 20 0 8 11 4
Wainright 7 7 14 1.3 5 .5 14 0 3 4 1
Hutchison 0 5 5 1.0 1 .2 1 0 0 3 0
TEAM 277 1104 1381 46.0 793 26.4 582 0 261 421 122
OPPONENTS 323 1050 1373 45.8 669 22.3 572 2 236 466 118
