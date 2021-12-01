Skip to main content
Sports

Phoenix Suns Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Booker 21 32.2 180-393 .458 50-124 78-91 .857 488 23.2
Ayton 15 30.4 111-175 .634 1-5 17-29 .586 240 16.0
Paul 21 32.2 108-227 .476 23-66 66-78 .846 305 14.5
Bridges 21 34.5 106-197 .538 27-69 21-25 .840 260 12.4
Kaminsky 9 20.1 36-66 .545 5-15 18-20 .900 95 10.6
McGee 21 16.0 94-140 .671 0-0 24-38 .632 212 10.1
Payne 16 17.6 51-134 .381 18-57 31-38 .816 151 9.4
Crowder 21 27.9 64-168 .381 39-116 20-26 .769 187 8.9
Johnson 21 22.4 65-158 .411 39-100 15-21 .714 184 8.8
Shamet 20 18.6 46-121 .380 34-90 19-23 .826 145 7.3
Payton 7 12.4 17-33 .515 0-1 4-8 .500 38 5.4
Nader 14 10.4 12-35 .343 4-14 6-10 .600 34 2.4
Smith 6 5.3 4-11 .364 0-2 5-5 1.000 13 2.2
Hutchison 3 3.0 1-1 1.000 0-0 0-0 .000 2 0.7
Wainright 3 2.3 1-3 .333 0-1 0-0 .000 2 0.7
TEAM 21 240.0 896-1862 .481 240-660 324-412 .786 2356 112.2
OPPONENTS 21 240.0 819-1889 .434 252-743 306-409 .748 2196 104.6

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Booker 18 85 103 4.9 94 4.5 49 0 19 57 5
Ayton 48 124 172 11.5 19 1.3 39 0 13 25 10
Paul 6 82 88 4.2 213 10.1 41 0 44 48 6
Bridges 15 66 81 3.9 40 1.9 47 0 31 16 13
Kaminsky 11 30 41 4.6 13 1.4 14 0 8 5 7
McGee 47 100 147 7.0 13 .6 52 0 7 34 19
Payne 5 34 39 2.4 47 2.9 26 0 10 24 4
Crowder 10 89 99 4.7 30 1.4 49 0 27 16 10
Johnson 6 61 67 3.2 25 1.2 28 0 15 13 5
Shamet 5 42 47 2.4 33 1.7 19 0 6 9 2
Payton 5 14 19 2.7 18 2.6 8 0 3 8 0
Nader 4 23 27 1.9 7 .5 20 0 8 11 4
Smith 4 10 14 2.3 0 .0 3 0 1 1 1
Hutchison 0 4 4 1.3 1 .3 1 0 0 3 0
Wainright 1 1 2 .7 1 .3 1 0 0 1 0
TEAM 185 765 950 45.2 554 26.4 397 0 192 282 86
OPPONENTS 236 748 984 46.9 466 22.2 397 1 157 337 70
