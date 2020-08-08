https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Phoenix-Suns-Stax-15468991.php
Phoenix Suns Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|66
|36.0
|581-1196
|.486
|136-375
|433-473
|.915
|1731
|26.2
|Ayton
|34
|33.1
|289-523
|.553
|3-10
|62-82
|.756
|643
|18.9
|Oubre
|56
|34.5
|373-826
|.452
|108-307
|192-246
|.780
|1046
|18.7
|Rubio
|61
|31.4
|274-661
|.415
|73-202
|189-219
|.863
|810
|13.3
|Baynes
|42
|22.2
|183-381
|.480
|59-168
|56-75
|.747
|481
|11.5
|Payne
|4
|20.0
|19-35
|.543
|8-15
|0-0
|.000
|46
|11.5
|Saric
|62
|24.8
|234-502
|.466
|77-224
|99-117
|.846
|644
|10.4
|Kaminsky
|36
|21.1
|132-295
|.447
|40-119
|61-90
|.678
|365
|10.1
|Bridges
|69
|27.7
|224-439
|.510
|60-173
|93-111
|.838
|601
|8.7
|C.Johnson
|53
|21.4
|155-367
|.422
|99-254
|42-53
|.792
|451
|8.5
|T.Johnson
|31
|16.6
|65-171
|.380
|24-83
|24-32
|.750
|178
|5.7
|Diallo
|45
|10.4
|89-137
|.650
|1-2
|32-37
|.865
|211
|4.7
|Carter
|54
|15.5
|87-222
|.392
|50-130
|23-27
|.852
|247
|4.6
|Okobo
|54
|13.1
|72-181
|.398
|25-71
|46-67
|.687
|215
|4.0
|Jerome
|29
|10.9
|37-107
|.346
|13-48
|11-14
|.786
|98
|3.4
|Lecque
|4
|6.5
|4-10
|.400
|0-4
|2-2
|1.000
|10
|2.5
|Bolden
|3
|11.0
|2-8
|.250
|0-3
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|2.0
|Owens
|3
|5.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-2
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.3
|Harper
|3
|2.7
|1-4
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|TEAM
|69
|241.1
|2822-6070
|.465
|776-2192
|1369-1649
|.830
|7789
|112.9
|OPPONENTS
|69
|241.1
|2850-6022
|.473
|801-2201
|1345-1711
|.786
|7846
|113.7
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Booker
|27
|246
|273
|4.1
|434
|6.6
|206
|1
|47
|257
|16
|Ayton
|135
|262
|397
|11.7
|65
|1.9
|108
|0
|24
|77
|57
|Oubre
|67
|294
|361
|6.4
|85
|1.5
|192
|0
|71
|83
|40
|Rubio
|44
|238
|282
|4.6
|531
|8.7
|155
|0
|91
|163
|9
|Baynes
|71
|166
|237
|5.6
|67
|1.6
|141
|0
|10
|50
|23
|Payne
|1
|12
|13
|3.2
|9
|2.3
|8
|0
|5
|4
|2
|Saric
|94
|280
|374
|6.0
|114
|1.8
|147
|0
|35
|82
|15
|Kaminsky
|33
|139
|172
|4.8
|74
|2.1
|73
|0
|13
|37
|10
|Bridges
|61
|213
|274
|4.0
|123
|1.8
|153
|0
|99
|69
|42
|C.Johnson
|46
|128
|174
|3.3
|63
|1.2
|82
|0
|33
|31
|16
|T.Johnson
|10
|42
|52
|1.7
|50
|1.6
|43
|0
|12
|24
|8
|Diallo
|29
|99
|128
|2.8
|22
|.5
|54
|0
|10
|30
|12
|Carter
|25
|80
|105
|1.9
|74
|1.4
|81
|0
|42
|31
|13
|Okobo
|16
|72
|88
|1.6
|113
|2.1
|53
|0
|24
|38
|4
|Jerome
|6
|36
|42
|1.4
|43
|1.5
|28
|0
|14
|18
|3
|Lecque
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bolden
|3
|5
|8
|2.7
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Owens
|2
|1
|3
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Harper
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|670
|2313
|2983
|43.2
|1869
|27.1
|1533
|1
|533
|1033
|272
|OPPONENTS
|631
|2376
|3007
|43.6
|1626
|23.6
|1571
|2
|552
|1088
|382
View Comments