Phoenix 97, Seattle 77

Lavender 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 2-11 0-0 5, Magbegor 5-12 1-3 11, Bird 4-9 2-2 14, Loyd 9-19 4-5 26, Gray 2-3 3-4 8, Talbot 3-8 0-0 7, January 1-4 2-2 4, Perez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-71 12-16 77.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended