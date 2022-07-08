Phoenix 84, New York 81

Howard 5-12 5-6 16, Johannes 1-6 0-0 2, Dolson 7-9 2-2 16, Dangerfield 1-3 0-0 2, Ionescu 7-18 4-4 22, Onyenwere 1-4 0-0 2, Richards 2-6 0-0 4, Xu 2-6 1-2 5, Whitcomb 4-7 2-2 12. Totals 30-71 14-16 81.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended