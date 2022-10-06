Phoenix 119, L.A. Lakers 115

Bridges 1-8 2-2 4, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Ayton 3-12 1-2 7, Booker 7-20 5-5 22, Paul 5-11 2-2 13, Craig 3-6 0-0 6, Wainright 0-2 0-0 0, Saric 4-7 3-4 12, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-4 5-6 7, Landale 5-8 2-3 14, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 4-8 2-2 11, Payne 0-0 0-0 0, Shamet 6-11 4-5 21, Washington Jr. 0-5 2-2 2. Totals 39-105 28-33 119.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason