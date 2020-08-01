https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Phoenix-102-Las-Vegas-95-15450747.php
Phoenix 102, Las Vegas 95
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McCoughtry
|22:23
|6-13
|5-5
|1-2
|3
|3
|18
|Wilson
|30:00
|7-19
|3-6
|0-8
|3
|2
|17
|Rodgers
|24:35
|5-9
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|0
|16
|McBride
|23:24
|3-7
|8-8
|0-2
|4
|2
|16
|Robinson
|27:45
|3-9
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|8
|Hamby
|25:32
|4-5
|2-2
|0-5
|1
|3
|10
|Swords
|19:57
|1-1
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|2
|2
|Young
|18:10
|2-5
|2-2
|2-5
|2
|2
|6
|Warley-Talbert
|8:13
|1-2
|0-1
|1-2
|1
|2
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|32-70
|24-28
|5-30
|22
|17
|95
Percentages: FG .457, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Rodgers 4-8, McBride 2-3, McCoughtry 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (McCoughtry).
Turnovers: 10 (Robinson 3, Hamby 2, Young 2, McBride, Swords, Wilson).
Steals: 8 (Wilson 3, Hamby 2, McBride, Rodgers, Young).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cunningham
|19:08
|4-6
|3-3
|0-0
|1
|5
|11
|Turner
|21:33
|4-6
|1-2
|1-9
|4
|4
|9
|Griner
|37:26
|7-15
|4-4
|0-6
|7
|4
|18
|Diggins-Smith
|33:43
|9-11
|0-1
|1-2
|5
|3
|22
|Taurasi
|32:02
|7-12
|4-4
|0-1
|10
|2
|22
|Hartley
|22:59
|5-11
|2-2
|0-5
|1
|5
|15
|Vaughn
|15:33
|2-3
|1-3
|0-4
|0
|1
|5
|Coffey
|12:08
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Smith
|5:28
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|38-66
|15-19
|2-31
|30
|26
|102
Percentages: FG .576, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 11-20, .550 (Diggins-Smith 4-5, Taurasi 4-8, Hartley 3-6, Smith 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Griner 3, Turner 3, Coffey, Cunningham, Diggins-Smith).
Turnovers: 13 (Hartley 4, Cunningham 3, Vaughn 2, Diggins-Smith, Griner, Taurasi, Turner).
Steals: 4 (Cunningham, Diggins-Smith, Turner, Vaughn).
Technical Fouls: None..
|Las Vegas
|19
|22
|22
|32
|—
|95
|Phoenix
|30
|20
|26
|26
|—
|102
