Phillies hire Yankees' Barber as amateur scouting director

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies have hired Brian Barber to be director of amateur scouting.

Barber spent the last 18 seasons with the New York Yankees. He was an area scout (2002-06), East Coast crosschecker (2007-09) and national crosschecker (2010-19). Crosscheckers are scouts who provide second opinions.

The Phillies announced the hiring Tuesday. The 46-year-old Barber replaced Johnny Almaraz, who stepped down but will remain with the organization.

"Brian has an extensive history in baseball, both as a player and more recently as a talent evaluator, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Philadelphia," general manager Matt Klentak said.

Barber was a first-round (22nd overall) selection in the 1991 draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. He was 5-8 with a 6.77 ERA in 26 games over parts of four seasons with the Cardinals and Royals.

The Phillies have conducted two rounds of interviews with Joe Girardi, Dusty Baker and Buck Showalter in their managerial search to replace Gabe Kapler.

