Skip to main content
Sports

Philadelphia leads series 2-1

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Totals 3 94 11 20 6 0 4 11 4 29 .213
Sosa 3b-ss 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 .500
Schwarber lf 3 10 2 4 0 0 2 3 2 2 .400
Harper dh 3 12 2 4 1 0 1 1 0 0 .333
Bohm 3b 3 10 2 3 1 0 0 2 0 4 .300
Stott ss-ph 3 7 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Vierling cf-lf-pr 3 4 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 .250
Castellanos rf 3 11 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 .182
Segura 2b 3 10 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 3 .100
Realmuto c 3 11 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 .091
Hoskins 1b 3 11 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 5 .091
Marsh cf 2 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000

___

San Diego
g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Totals 3 101 10 21 2 0 3 10 4 29 .208
Drury dh-1b 2 8 1 4 0 0 1 3 0 1 .500
Bell dh-1b-ph 3 10 1 4 0 0 1 2 0 3 .400
Cronenworth 2b 3 11 1 3 0 0 0 1 0 4 .273
Machado 3b 3 13 1 3 1 0 1 1 0 3 .231
Myers 1b 3 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Soto rf 3 11 2 2 1 0 0 1 1 4 .182
Profar lf 3 11 1 2 0 0 0 0 2 4 .182
Kim ss 3 10 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 .100
Au.Nola c 3 11 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 .091
Grisham cf 3 11 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 .000
More for you

___

PITCHING SUMMARY Philadelphia
g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era
Alvarado 2 0 2 2 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Bellatti 1 0 0 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Brogdon 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Domínguez 2 0 3 1 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Eflin 1 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Gibson 1 0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Hand 1 0 0 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 Inf
Wheeler 1 0 7 1 0 0 1 8 0 0 1 0 0 0.00
Suárez 1 0 5 2 2 1 0 3 1 0 1 0 0 1.80
Aa.Nola 1 0 4 2-3 7 6 6 0 6 0 0 0 1 0 11.57
Robertson 1 0 0 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13.50

___

San Diego
g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era
García 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Hader 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Hill 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Johnson 1 0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Martinez 2 0 3 1 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Darvish 1 0 7 3 2 2 1 7 0 1 0 1 0 2.57
Musgrove 1 0 5 2-3 8 4 4 2 5 0 0 0 1 0 6.35
Snell 1 0 5 5 4 4 1 6 0 0 1 0 0 7.20
Suarez 1 0 1 2 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 9.00

___

SCORE BY INNINGS
San Diego 020 160 100 10
Philadelphia 140 302 010 11

E_Soto, Segura, Hoskins, Bohm. LOB_San Diego 44, Philadelphia 22. 2B_Machado, Soto, Harper, Bohm, Stott 2, Vierling, Castellanos. HR_Drury, Bell, Machado, Schwarber 2, Harper, Hoskins. RBIs_Drury 3, Bell 2, Cronenworth, Machado, Soto, Kim, Au.Nola, Sosa, Schwarber 3, Harper, Bohm 2, Vierling, Segura 2, Hoskins. SB_Schwarber. S_Hader, Alvarado, Domínguez.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Brian Knight; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Quinn Wolcott; Right, Todd Tichenor; Left, Doug Eddings. (Game 2) Home, Lance Barrett; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Doug Eddings; Right, Brian Knight; Left, Todd Tichenor. (Game 3) Home, Ted Barrett; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Todd Tichenor; Right, Lance Barrett; Left, Brian Knight.

T_Game 1 at San Diego, 2:43.

T_Game 2 at San Diego, 3:57.

T_Game 3 at Philadelphia, 3:23.

A_Game 1 at San Diego, 44826.

A_Game 2 at San Diego, 44607.

A_Game 3 at Philadelphia, 45279.

Written By