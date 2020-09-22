Philadelphia-Washington Runs

Nationals first. Andrew Stevenson doubles to shallow left field. Trea Turner flies out to deep right field to Jay Bruce. Andrew Stevenson to third. Juan Soto walks. Asdrubal Cabrera singles to center field. Juan Soto to second. Andrew Stevenson scores. Brock Holt reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Asdrubal Cabrera out at second. Juan Soto to third. Kurt Suzuki walks. Luis Garcia strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Nationals 2, Phillies 0.

Phillies fifth. Andrew Knapp grounds out to first base, Asdrubal Cabrera to Anibal Sanchez. Scott Kingery strikes out swinging. Mickey Moniak walks. Adam Haseley singles to center field. Mickey Moniak to third. Bryce Harper strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 2, Phillies 1.

Nationals sixth. Asdrubal Cabrera singles to left field. Brock Holt singles to center field. Asdrubal Cabrera to second. Kurt Suzuki flies out to center field to Adam Haseley. Asdrubal Cabrera to third. Luis Garcia grounds out to shallow infield, Andrew Knapp to Alec Bohm. Brock Holt to second. Asdrubal Cabrera scores. Carter Kieboom hit by pitch. Victor Robles walks. Josh Harrison to second. Brock Holt to third. Andrew Stevenson called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Nationals 3, Phillies 1.

Nationals seventh. Trea Turner singles to center field. Juan Soto flies out to left field to Mickey Moniak. Asdrubal Cabrera walks. Brock Holt singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Asdrubal Cabrera scores. Trea Turner scores. Throwing error by Mickey Moniak. Kurt Suzuki strikes out swinging. Brock Holt to third. Luis Garcia grounds out to second base, Scott Kingery to Alec Bohm.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Nationals 5, Phillies 1.