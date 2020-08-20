Philadelphia-Toronto Runs

Phillies first. Andrew McCutchen strikes out on a foul tip. Rhys Hoskins strikes out swinging. Bryce Harper homers to left field. J.T. Realmuto grounds out to third base, Travis Shaw to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 1, Blue jays 0.

Phillies third. Roman Quinn singles to shallow infield. Andrew McCutchen singles to shallow center field. Roman Quinn scores. Rhys Hoskins walks. Andrew McCutchen to second. Bryce Harper pops out to right field to Joe Panik. J.T. Realmuto grounds out to shortstop. Rhys Hoskins out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Phillies 2, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays fourth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to deep left field. Joe Panik singles to shallow right field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to second. Billy McKinney flies out to center field to Roman Quinn. Reese McGuire singles to shallow center field. Joe Panik to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third. Santiago Espinal out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Bryce Harper. Joe Panik to third. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Cavan Biggio walks. Reese McGuire to second. Randal Grichuk reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Cavan Biggio out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 4 left on. Phillies 2, Blue jays 1.

Blue jays sixth. Billy McKinney singles to shallow right field. Reese McGuire out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Tommy Hunter to Jean Segura. Billy McKinney to second. Rowdy Tellez pinch-hitting for Santiago Espinal. Rowdy Tellez grounds out to shallow right field, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins. Billy McKinney to third. Cavan Biggio doubles to deep right field. Billy McKinney scores. Randal Grichuk lines out to deep right field to Bryce Harper.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 2, Blue jays 2.

Blue jays seventh. Travis Shaw grounds out to shallow right field, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins. Teoscar Hernandez singles to left field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to shallow center field. Teoscar Hernandez to third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singles to shallow left field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to second. Teoscar Hernandez scores.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 3, Phillies 2.