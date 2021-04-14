Philadelphia-N.Y. Mets Runs

Mets first. Brandon Nimmo singles to shallow left field. Francisco Lindor singles to center field. Brandon Nimmo to third. Dominic Smith singles to shallow center field. Francisco Lindor to third. Brandon Nimmo scores. Pete Alonso grounds out to shortstop. Dominic Smith out at second. Francisco Lindor scores. Jeff McNeil hit by pitch. Michael Conforto walks. Jeff McNeil to second. James McCann reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Michael Conforto out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mets 2, Phillies 0.

Phillies fifth. Alec Bohm strikes out on a foul tip. Jean Segura homers to left field. Ronald Torreyes strikes out swinging. Roman Quinn flies out to center field to Brandon Nimmo.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 2, Phillies 1.

Mets seventh. Brandon Nimmo strikes out swinging. Francisco Lindor singles to right field. Dominic Smith singles to right center field. Francisco Lindor to third. Pete Alonso out on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to Andrew McCutchen. Francisco Lindor scores. Jeff McNeil grounds out to second base, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 3, Phillies 1.

Mets eighth. Michael Conforto hit by pitch. James McCann homers to center field. Michael Conforto scores. Luis Guillorme grounds out to shortstop, Didi Gregorius to Rhys Hoskins. Kevin Pillar pinch-hitting for Aaron Loup. Kevin Pillar flies out to deep right field to Bryce Harper. Brandon Nimmo singles to first base. Francisco Lindor walks. Brandon Nimmo to second. Dominic Smith strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 5, Phillies 1.