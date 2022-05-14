Philadelphia-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Phillies second. J.T. Realmuto grounds out to third base, Max Muncy to Freddie Freeman. Rhys Hoskins singles to center field. Odubel Herrera singles to shallow center field. Rhys Hoskins to second. Johan Camargo grounds out to first base to Freddie Freeman. Odubel Herrera to second. Rhys Hoskins to third. Bryson Stott singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Odubel Herrera scores. Rhys Hoskins scores. Kyle Schwarber flies out to deep center field to Cody Bellinger.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 2, Dodgers 0.