Phillies first. Odubel Herrera grounds out to shallow infield, Clayton Kershaw to Matt Beaty. Rhys Hoskins homers to left field. J.T. Realmuto grounds out to shortstop, Gavin Lux to Matt Beaty. Andrew McCutchen grounds out to shortstop, Gavin Lux to Matt Beaty.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 1, Dodgers 0.