Philadelphia Flyers Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 20, 2021 Philadelphia Flyers POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 25 James van Riemsdyk 14 7 11 18 6 4 5 0 0 32 .219 F 86 Joel Farabee 14 7 6 13 7 6 0 0 1 32 .219 F 13 Kevin Hayes 14 6 7 13 5 4 1 0 1 34 .176 F 93 Jakub Voracek 13 3 9 12 2 6 0 0 0 18 .167 F 28 Claude Giroux 13 1 10 11 4 6 0 0 0 18 .056 F 21 Scott Laughton 13 4 5 9 6 10 0 0 1 17 .235 F 11 Travis Konecny 12 5 3 8 4 2 2 0 1 16 .313 D 56 Erik Gustafsson 12 0 7 7 2 0 0 0 0 12 .000 D 9 Ivan Provorov 14 2 5 7 7 4 0 0 1 21 .095 F 12 Michael Raffl 14 2 4 6 2 6 0 0 2 13 .154 F 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel 14 2 3 5 -1 19 0 0 0 10 .200 F 14 Sean Couturier 4 2 3 5 6 0 0 0 1 5 .400 F 19 Nolan Patrick 14 2 3 5 -4 10 1 0 0 11 .182 D 6 Travis Sanheim 13 1 4 5 3 4 0 0 0 13 .077 F 23 Oskar Lindblom 13 2 2 4 -1 0 0 0 0 19 .105 D 5 Philippe Myers 9 0 3 3 3 4 0 0 0 13 .000 D 61 Justin Braun 13 0 1 1 4 2 0 0 0 9 .000 F 82 Connor Bunnaman 9 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 7 .000 D 53 Shayne Gostisbehere 8 0 1 1 4 0 0 0 0 14 .000 D 8 Robert Hagg 11 1 0 1 -3 6 0 0 0 12 .083 D 39 Nate Prosser 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1.000 F 10 Andy Andreoff 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 .000 D 3 Mark Friedman 3 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 1 .000 F 48 Morgan Frost 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 72 David Kase 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 55 Samuel Morin 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 64 Maxim Sushko 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 TEAM TOTALS 14 48 88 136 54 105 9 0 8 330 .145 OPPONENT TOTALS 14 42 76 118 -57 101 14 0 4 465 .090 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 79 Carter Hart 10 580 3.31 5 2 3 0 32 325 0.902 0 0 2 37 Brian Elliott 5 273 2.19 3 1 0 1 10 140 0.929 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 14 858 3.0 8 3 3 1 42 465 .910 48 88 105 OPPONENT TOTALS 14 858 3.14 6 6 2 0 44 326 .855 42 76 101