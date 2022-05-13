Philadelphia 9, L.A. Dodgers 7

E_Lux (2). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Segura (3), Harper (11), Taylor (7), Smith (4), J.Turner (8). 3B_Bohm (1), Realmuto (1). HR_Harper (7), Camargo (3), Bellinger (5). SB_Segura (3), Quinn (4). SF_Camargo (1), Schwarber (1), Harper (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Wheeler 5 1-3 6 3 3 1 7 Hand 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Domínguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Alvarado 1-3 5 4 4 1 1 Bellatti W,1-0 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Knebel S,7-8 1 1 0 0 2 0

Los Angeles Anderson 6 10 7 7 0 5 Almonte 2 0 0 0 0 4 Hudson L,1-3 1 2 2 2 1 1

WP_Hudson.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:29. A_46,539 (56,000).