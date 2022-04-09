Philadelphia 4, Oakland 2

E_Realmuto (1). DP_Oakland 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Oakland 2, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Andrus (1), Hoskins (1), Bohm (1). HR_Castellanos (1), Hoskins (1), Segura (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Irvin L,0-1 5 1-3 7 4 4 1 4 Jiménez 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Puk 1 0 0 0 1 2 Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 1

Philadelphia Gibson W,1-0 7 2 0 0 0 10 Alvarado 1 2 1 1 0 1 Knebel S,1-1 1 1 1 0 1 1

HBP_Irvin (Harper).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Ben May; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:37. A_41,622 (42,792).