Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
First Period_None. Penalties_Konecny, Phi (Holding), 12:00; Nelson, NYI (Interference), 13:27; Grant, Phi (Tripping), 19:35.
Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 3 (Eberle, Barzal), 1:20 (pp). 2, Philadelphia, Giroux 1 (Couturier, Myers), 15:45. 3, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 1 (Konecny, Laughton), 18:18. Penalties_Philadelphia bench, served by Aube-Kubel (Delay of Game), 1:20.
Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Niskanen 1 (Konecny, Hayes), 4:32. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 6 (Mayfield, Bailey), 15:46. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Brassard 1 (Cizikas, Clutterbuck), 17:19. Penalties_Laughton, Phi (Interference), 0:50.
Overtime_7, Philadelphia, Laughton 4 (Giroux, Provorov), 12:20. Penalties_Martin, NYI (Tripping), 7:55.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 4-9-12-7_32. Philadelphia 11-11-6-4_32.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 4; Philadelphia 0 of 2.
Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 9-2-1 (32 shots-28 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 8-4-0 (32-29).
A_0 (18,819). T_3:07.
Referees_Francis Charron, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Devin Berg.