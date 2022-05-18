Philadelphia 3, San Diego 0

E_Bohm (6). LOB_San Diego 3, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Cronenworth (6), Herrera (6). HR_Hoskins (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Snell L,0-1 3 2-3 3 3 3 3 5 Stammen 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Martinez 4 2 0 0 0 6

Philadelphia Wheeler W,2-3 7 4 0 0 0 9 Alvarado H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2 Knebel S,8-10 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Stammen.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:44. A_27,655 (42,792).