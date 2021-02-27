Skip to main content
Sports

Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 0

Philadelphia 1 2 0 3
Buffalo 0 0 0 0

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Couturier 4 (Sanheim), 14:22.

Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 2 (Couturier, van Riemsdyk), 14:33. 3, Philadelphia, Laughton 5 (Lindblom, Voracek), 18:54.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 11-15-13_39. Buffalo 6-8-9_23.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; Buffalo 0 of 3.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 5-1-0 (23 shots-23 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 1-5-1 (39-36).

A_0 (19,070). T_2:23.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Jesse Marquis.

More for you