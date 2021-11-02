Skip to main content
Philadelphia 3, Arizona 0

Arizona 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 3 3

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_1, Philadelphia, Couturier 4 (Giroux, Konecny), 6:54. 2, Philadelphia, Laughton 2 (Braun, van Riemsdyk), 17:51. 3, Philadelphia, Giroux 5 (Sanheim, Couturier), 18:23 (en).

Shots on Goal_Arizona 13-9-7_29. Philadelphia 13-10-11_34.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 0; Philadelphia 0 of 3.

Goalies_Arizona, Vejmelka 0-6-1 (33 shots-31 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 3-2-1 (29-29).

A_16,057 (19,543). T_2:24.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Jonny Murray.

