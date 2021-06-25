Skip to main content
Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 26 2 3 2 Totals 27 1 5 1
Herrera cf 3 0 0 1 McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 2 0
Harper rf 3 1 1 1 Do.Smith lf 4 0 0 0
McCutchen lf 2 0 0 0 Pillar rf 2 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 McKinney ph-cf 1 1 1 0
Williams 2b 3 0 0 0 Guillorme 3b 2 0 0 0
Torreyes ss 3 0 0 0 Almora Jr. cf 2 0 0 0
Marchan c 3 0 2 0 Conforto ph 0 0 0 0
Jankowski pr-cf 0 1 0 0 Blankenhorn rf 0 0 0 0
Moore p 2 0 0 0 Mazeika c 3 0 2 0
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 Peterson p 1 0 0 0
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 May p 0 0 0 0
Miller ph 1 0 0 0 McCann ph 0 0 0 1
Realmuto c 0 0 0 0 Reid-Foley p 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 000 001 01 2
New York 000 000 10 1

E_Bohm (11), McNeil (3). DP_Philadelphia 1, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 4, New York 7. HR_Harper (11). SF_McCann (1). S_Peterson (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Moore 5 3 0 0 1 2
Brogdon H,7 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bradley W,3-1 1 1 1 0 1 1
Neris S,11-16 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Peterson 6 3 1 1 2 5
May 1 0 0 0 0 0
Reid-Foley L,2-1 1 0 1 0 0 0

HBP_Peterson (Herrera).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:32. A_29,012 (41,922).