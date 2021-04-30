Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1

E_Alonso (2). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_New York 10, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Stroman (1), Davis (3), Nimmo (5). SB_Hoskins (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Stroman L,3-2 5 3 2 0 1 8 Loup 1 0 0 0 0 2 Familia 1 0 0 0 2 1 Castro 1 0 0 0 1 1

Philadelphia Anderson W,1-3 5 5 1 1 2 6 Romero H,1 1 1 0 0 1 0 Kintzler H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Alvarado H,2 1 0 0 0 1 1 Coonrod S,1-3 1 0 0 0 1 1

Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Alvarado (McNeil). WP_Alvarado.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Scott Barry; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jose Navas.

T_3:20. A_10,914 (42,792).