Philadelphia 133, L.A. Lakers 122

James 9-22 4-8 23, Walker IV 6-11 0-0 15, Davis 9-13 13-14 31, Beverley 4-4 0-0 9, Schroder 2-5 0-0 4, Bryant 1-1 0-0 3, Brown Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Reaves 9-15 3-4 25, Westbrook 4-14 3-4 12. Totals 44-88 23-30 122.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason