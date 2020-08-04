Philadelphia 132, San Antonio 130
DeRozan 11-20 7-7 30, Walker IV 2-5 0-0 5, Poeltl 2-4 0-0 4, Murray 4-14 5-6 13, White 6-11 4-5 20, Eubanks 3-5 0-0 6, Gay 9-15 4-4 24, Johnson 4-6 6-7 15, Zeller 1-4 0-0 2, Mills 3-7 0-0 8, Weatherspoon 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 46-93 26-29 130.
Harris 10-17 2-2 25, Simmons 4-6 0-0 8, Embiid 9-17 9-12 27, Milton 6-9 2-2 16, Richardson 5-15 6-6 19, Horford 4-7 0-0 9, Korkmaz 3-7 3-4 12, Thybulle 2-5 0-0 5, Burks 1-1 0-0 3, Neto 2-3 4-4 8. Totals 46-87 26-30 132.
|San Antonio
|32
|30
|25
|43
|—
|130
|Philadelphia
|35
|29
|35
|33
|—
|132
3-Point Goals_San Antonio 12-26 (White 4-6, Gay 2-4, Mills 2-5, Weatherspoon 1-2, DeRozan 1-3, Walker IV 1-3, Murray 0-2), Philadelphia 14-31 (Harris 3-5, Korkmaz 3-6, Richardson 3-8, Milton 2-4, Horford 1-2, Thybulle 1-3, Embiid 0-2). Fouled Out_San Antonio 1 (Poeltl), Philadelphia 1 (Simmons). Rebounds_San Antonio 44 (Eubanks 10), Philadelphia 35 (Embiid 9). Assists_San Antonio 21 (Poeltl 4), Philadelphia 26 (Embiid, Simmons 5). Total Fouls_San Antonio 23, Philadelphia 25.